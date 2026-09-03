Dastan Satpaev named Player of the Match against Middlesbrough

The game at Turf Moor in Burnley saw Middlesbrough take the lead in the 23rd minute through Aidan Morris. Burnley responded in the 54th minute when Ugo Raghouber found the equalizer.

Satpaev, Burnley’s Kazakhstani forward, started the match and remained on the pitch for 80 minutes before being substituted.

According to the Telegram channel Sport Schrödinger, Satpaev recorded two shots, completed 17 of 18 passes, made 31 touches, won three of four duels and registered one successful tackle during his 80 minutes on the field.

The 18-year-old forward left the pitch to applause from the home supporters.

Dastan Satpayev was tonight’s Player of the Match 🇰🇿 pic.twitter.com/JmjKYq0Vpy — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 2, 2026

Following his performance, Satpaev was named the Player of the Match against Middlesbrough.

Despite the draw, Burnley are still searching for their first league victory of the season. The team currently have two draws and two defeats after four rounds.

Satpaev has made four appearances for Burnley so far this season - three in the Championship and one in the English League Cup.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan national team forward Dastan Satpaev had made his first start for Burnley in an official match against Bradford City in the second round of the English League Cup.