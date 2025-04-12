Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. President calls to develop nuclear science and technology

“Nuclear power generation is not only a stable source of energy, but also a starting point in the development of new areas in economy and science,” said the President of Kazakhstan. In his words, the point at issue is nuclear medicine, hydrogen energy, water desalination, synthetic fuel production, small modular reactors etc.

2. Kazakhstan joins 150th IPU Assembly in Uzbekistan

The 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which brought together parliamentary delegations from over 140 countries, saw sessions of Committees on peace and security, sustainable development, forums of women parliamentarians, Eurasia Group.

3. Kazakhstan eyes 19 new air routes to Europe, Asia, and Middle East by year-end

President Tokayev was briefed that the Transport Ministry seeks to launch 19 new air routes to Europe, Asia and the Middle East in 2025. It was said that construction of airports in Katon-Karagay, Zaisan and Kendirli is underway and that 125 railway stations are slated for modernization. Moreover, five major railway projects are underway.

4. Kazakhstan makes significant progress in reducing maternal and neonatal mortality — Dr. Hans Kluge

In an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency correspondent, Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, sheds light on the World Health Organization’s 2025 World Health Day theme, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.”

5. Kazakhstan to receive 3.7 bln cu m of water via Syrdariya River

Kazakhstan will get 909 million cubic meters of water during the irrigation season via the Dostyq interstate channel. 975 million cubic meters will be sent to the North Aral Sea.

6. TB-Free Central Asia initiative signed in Astana

The declaration led by the WHO Regional Office for Europe in partnership with the five Central Asian nations – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, calls for accelerated tuberculosis elimination, including drug-resistant TB, across the subregion by 2030.

7. Jennifer Lopez to perform in Kazakhstan as part of ‘Up All Night’ tour

The American actress and singer will perform in Astana, Kazakhstan, as part of the Up All Night tour on August 1 at the Astana Arena.

8. Dreams come true: Dimash Qudaibergen meets special fan in Aktau

Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen fulfilled the dream of a fan with disabilities in Aktau. The Kazakh singer and his fan performed the song Makhabat ber Magan (Give me Love) together.

9. Kazakh artist Aya Shalkar's exhibition opens in New York

The Kazakh artist presented her MERGEN project – a speculative archaeological installation reconstructing the burial site of a female centaur warrior. According to the author, the burial site was allegedly located at the foot of Tarbagatai mountain and dates back to the VI century AD.

10.Rybakina leads Kazakhstan to victory with stunning comeback vs. Australia

World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan played against Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in Brisbane. The match lasted one hour and twenty-eight minutes.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.