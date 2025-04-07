Kazakhstan to receive 3.7 bln cu m of water via River Syrdariya

This decision was taken at the 89th sitting of the Central Asian interstate coordination water management commission in Samarkand.

Kazakhstan will get 909 million cubic meters of water during the irrigation season via the Dostyq interstate channel. 975 million cubic meters will be sent to the North Aral Sea.

According to Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, water sent to Kazakhstan via Syrdariya will be collected in the Shardara water reservoir and be used for the agrarian needs of southern regions. Last year, thanks to efficient water management, adoption of water-saving technologies, and timely talks with the neighboring countries, Kazakhstan managed to meet the needs of the farms in irrigation water.

Since last October up to April 1 this year, Uzbekistan sent 12.6 billion cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan, that is 1.7 billion cubic meters more than planned.