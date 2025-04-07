Dreams come true: Dimash Qudaibergen meets fan in Aktau

After the official part of the event, Dimash met with a 23-year-old young man with disabilities. For the young man, this meeting had been a dream come true, and it happened on this unforgettable day.

During a warm conversation, Dimash presented a bouquet of flowers to the fan’s mother and sincerely wished her health and well-being. The woman, holding back tears, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the singer:

"My son has dreamed of meeting Dimash for a long time. Today, his dream has come true. Words can't describe how happy he is. I thank Dimash from the bottom of my heart," she said, struggling to hold back tears.

In response, the singer thanked the young man for his devoted love to his music and gifted him a bracelet as a keepsake.

To conclude the meeting, the Kazakh singer and his fan performed the song Makhabat ber Magan (Give me Love) together.

As reported earlier, the world-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen has taken part in the event in Aktau.