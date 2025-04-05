Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. "If you want to go far, go together" — Slovenia's President on building stronger bonds with Kazakhstan

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar discussed the significance of her visit to Kazakhstan, the growing diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations, and the potential for future cooperation in different areas. She also highlighted the importance of multilateralism, Slovenia’s role in global diplomacy, and the music of Dimash Qudaibergen.

2. Central Asia, by its very name, is central: EU Special Representative Eduards Stiprais on connectivity, cooperation, and future prospects

EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais shared his insights in an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency on regional cooperation, economic growth, and key trade developments. He also highlighted the political significance of the summit and the expanding role of cooperation between the regions.

3. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar attend Kazakhstan-Slovenia Business Forum in Astana

Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar attended the Kazakhstan-Slovenia Business Forum in Astana. President Tokayev revealed plans to turn the domestic agro-industrial complex into a high-tech sector, calling on Slovenian partners to implement joint investment projects.`

4. Kazakh, Uzbek leaders hold meeting in Samarkand

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he attaches utmost importance to the upcoming Central Asia-EU summit, voicing confidence that the event will boost the region’s dialogue with the EU.

5. Kazakh President Tokayev, EC President Ursula von der Leyen hold talks in Samarkand

The Head of State announced the four priority areas of Kazakhstan for deepening cooperation with Europe, including energy, major infrastructure and industrial projects, transport and logistics network expansion as well as digital innovations, advance technologies and AI.

6. The US raises tariffs on Kazakhstan

The United States announced new tariff increases on certain Kazakh exports. According to the data, Kazakhstan has a 54% tariff on American goods, and in response, the U.S. will introduce reciprocal measures—27% tariffs on products from Kazakhstan.

7. President Tokayev expresses support for negotiation process on Ukraine

“Kazakhstan consistently advocates for the peaceful resolution of conflicts, therefore, we welcome the start of negotiations on Ukraine and hope for a favorable outcome, while fully understanding the complexity of the issue,” said the Head of State during Central Asia – European Union Summit “Investing in the Future” in Samarkand.

8. Tokayev highlights CA’s future as a transit hub, urges EU to promote cooperation in AI

President Tokayev emphasized Central Asia’s growing importance as a global transit hub and urged the European Union to collaborate on AI development. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed support for the EU's Global Gateway Strategy, which promotes the expansion of sustainable transport links in the region.

9. Why the European Union is strengthening ties with Central Asia

The EU is expanding its engagement with Central Asia to enhance trade, energy cooperation, and regional stability. The article explores key agreements and projects driving this growing partnership.

10.Kazakh boxers claim 3 victories at World Boxing Cup stage

Nursultan Altynbek (55kg) defeated Bilal Benali of France. Dias Molzhigitov (75kg) knocked out Nikodem Kozak of Poland. Kazakh female boxer Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg) beat Caroline de Almeida of Brazil. Kazakhstan’s Darkhan Duisebay (70kg) failed to reach the semifinals, losing to Makan Traore of France.

