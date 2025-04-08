EN
    Jennifer Lopez to perform in Kazakhstan as part of Up All Night tour

    08:48, 8 April 2025

    Jennifer Lopez announced the Up All Night international series of concerts during this summer, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the singer’s official Instagram account.

    Photo credit: instagram.com/onthejlo

    The American actress and singer will perform in Astana, Kazakhstan, as part of the Up All Night tour on August 1 at the Astana Arena.

    Photo credit: instagram.com/onthejl

    The tour will kick off on July 1 and run until August 3. She will visit 17 cities around the world, including Antalya, Istanbul, Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, Bucharest, Abu Dhabi, and others.

