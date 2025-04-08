Jennifer Lopez to perform in Kazakhstan as part of Up All Night tour

The American actress and singer will perform in Astana, Kazakhstan, as part of the Up All Night tour on August 1 at the Astana Arena.

Photo credit: instagram.com/onthejl

The tour will kick off on July 1 and run until August 3. She will visit 17 cities around the world, including Antalya, Istanbul, Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, Bucharest, Abu Dhabi, and others.