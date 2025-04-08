Jennifer Lopez to perform in Kazakhstan as part of Up All Night tour
08:48, 8 April 2025
Jennifer Lopez announced the Up All Night international series of concerts during this summer, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the singer’s official Instagram account.
The American actress and singer will perform in Astana, Kazakhstan, as part of the Up All Night tour on August 1 at the Astana Arena.
The tour will kick off on July 1 and run until August 3. She will visit 17 cities around the world, including Antalya, Istanbul, Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, Bucharest, Abu Dhabi, and others.