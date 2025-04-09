Kazakh artist Aya Shalkar’s exhibition opens in New York

According to Aya Shalkar, there are similarities in her and Altynay’s works, their ideas overlap.

“The works of both artists are devoted to the history of Central Asia, its cultural heritage and the image of a woman warrior, "says Aya Shalkar.

The Kazakh artist presented her MERGEN project – a speculative archaeological installation reconstructing the burial site of a female centaur warrior. According to the author, the burial site was allegedly located at the foot of Tarbagatai mountain and dates back to the VI century AD.

Aya Shalkar has already held her personal exhibitions in Vienna, Austria, and twice in the U.S.

Earlier it was reported that Karaganda artist Karipbek Kuyukov's paintings had been displayed in New York.