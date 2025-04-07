Kazakhstan joins 150th IPU Assembly in Uzbekistan

Delivering his address on this year's theme of the general debate ‘Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice,’ Koshanov said that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ call for a new 'social contract' is of ‘high relevance’ amid new global challenges.

Kazakhstan fully supports its underlying principles – justice and solidarity, he said, highlighting the key role parliaments are to play to implement them in practice.

Koshanov added that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political course upholds justice, with systemic political and economic reforms under way to build a Just Kazakhstan. ‘They significantly expanded citizen participation in policy-making as well as reduced social injustice’.

Photo credit: Majilis

Great attention is given to inclusivity, accessible healthcare and education, fair distribution of resources, he said.

Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov expressed gratitude to his colleagues from the UN member states for unanimously supporting the Kazakhstan-led resolution calling for the establishment of the UN Regional Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Addressing a welcome speech on day two of the Assembly, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hailed the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s important role in promoting peace, democracy and sustainable development worldwide.

The Uzbek leader met the parliamentarians from the CA states to discuss prospects for enhancing interparliamentary interaction in the region.

Photo credit: Majilis

The 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which brought together parliamentary delegations from over 140 countries, also saw sessions of Committees on peace and security, sustainable development, forums of women parliamentarians, Eurasia Group.

During the session of the Standing Committee on peace and security, chaired by Majilis Deputy Aigul Kuspan, the draft resolution ‘The role of parliaments in advancing a two-state solution in Palestine’ was under discussion.

Photo credit: Majilis

As earlier reported, Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis Yerzhan Koshanov commended Kazakhstan’s tangible achievements in the international arena at the session of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.