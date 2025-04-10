President calls on to develop nuclear science and technology

According to the President, Kazakhstan has significant potential in this field.

“The Nuclear Physics Institute in Almaty and the National Nuclear Center in Kurchatov conduct fundamental and applied researches and train personnel for the sector. Nuclear power generation is not only a stable source of energy, but also a starting point in the development of new areas in economy and science,” he said.

In his words, the point at issue is nuclear medicine, hydrogen energy, water desalination, synthetic fuel production, small modular reactors etc.

“To achieve a breakthrough in these spheres, we need to enhance research infrastructure and modernize engineering education. Nuclear energy development issues should be on agenda of the next meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology,” stressed the President.

The Head of State pointed out rapid development of AI technology across the world.

He said Kazakhstan has all chances to occupy a leading position in this sector.

“Human capital – talented and educated citizens - should become a pledge of our country’s success in this sphere. We will enhance training IT professionals, as well as students and pupils in AI. To ensure consistent development of science, we need to consolidate efforts of the state and business, universities and research centers,” he noted.

Earlier, the President handed over state awards to a group of scientists. A number of young scholars were presented keys to new apartments.