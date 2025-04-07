Kazakhstan has made significant progress in reducing maternal and neonatal mortality - Dr. Hans Kluge

As the world turns its attention to maternal and newborn health, Dr. Kluge discusses the urgent need to reduce preventable deaths among mothers and infants, the central goals of this year’s campaign, and Kazakhstan’s impressive strides in primary health care. He also elaborates on the new Country Cooperation Strategy, which will guide WHO’s partnership with Kazakhstan in the years ahead.

Dr. Kluge, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially announced the theme of World Health Day 2025, "Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures," which will put focus on maternal and newborn health and survival. Why was this topic chosen for this year, and what will be the main directions of the campaign?

This theme stresses the urgent need to reduce maternal and newborn deaths, which remain high, especially in low-income countries and conflict zones. The campaign aims to help countries regain lost progress and showcase new research and evidence to enhance the health of women and babies globally.

According to recent global estimates, nearly 300,000 women lose their lives due to pregnancy or childbirth each year; over 2 million babies die in their first month of life, and around 2 million more are stillborn. This is roughly 1 preventable death occurs every 7 seconds – losses which bring immense sorrow to families around the world.

In addition, the latest European Health Report estimates that nearly 76,000 children across the 53 Member States of the European Region die before their fifth birthday every year.

That’s why we are launching the ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’ campaign today, on World Health Day. The main objectives of the campaign include urging governments, partners and the health community to urgently protect the health of new and expectant mothers. They can do this by strengthening pregnancy-related services to detect complications early, lifesaving emergency obstetrics and specialized care for small and preterm babies. At a time of crisis in global health funding, the campaign will also emphasize the importance of stepping up support and collaboration for global health to deliver hope to those in urgent need of lifesaving care.

Phоtо credit: Freepik

WHO will also highlight the many underlying health issues affecting maternal and newborn health. These include not only complications related to pregnancy, labour or delivery but also mental health conditions, malnutrition, including under and overnutrition as well as nutritional deficiencies. We will also highlight the impacts of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer on maternal health.

You mentioned the importance of mental health support. Nowadays, there is increasing recognition of the need for mental health support for pregnant women and new mothers. Could you elaborate on why this is so crucial?

Mental health support for pregnant women and new mothers is essential for several reasons. Pregnancy and the postpartum period are times of significant physical, emotional, and psychological changes. Without compassionate support, women may experience heightened stress, anxiety, or even depression, which can negatively impact both their health and the health of their babies. Providing mental health support during this critical period can improve maternal well-being, enhance mother-infant bonding, and contribute to better long-term health outcomes for both mother and child.

Moreover, it's important to highlight that beyond medical services, the support of family and the surrounding community plays a crucial role in ensuring the mental well-being of new mothers. The love, understanding, and encouragement from family members can make a significant difference in a mother's ability to cope with the challenges of pregnancy and early motherhood. This holistic approach, combining professional mental health services with strong community support, creates a nurturing environment where both mother and child can thrive.

Dr. Kluge, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) include targets for reducing the maternal mortality ratio and neonatal mortality ratio. Could you explain how these indicators are evaluated globally. Additionally, WHO European Region currently working on the Second European Programme of Work (EPW2), does this plan also include any related targets for maternal health?

Certainly. The maternal mortality ratio (MMR) is defined as the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births within a given time period. This indicator reflects the risk of death associated with pregnancy and childbirth. The neonatal mortality ratio (NMR) measures the number of deaths of infants under 28 days of age per 1,000 live births. Both indicators are crucial for assessing the quality of maternal and newborn healthcare.

Globally, these indicators are evaluated using data collected from national health systems, surveys, and statistical models. The World Health Organization (WHO), along with other UN agencies, compiles and analyzes this data to monitor progress towards the SDG targets.

Kazakhstan has made significant progress in reducing both maternal and neonatal mortality. Recent data shows that your country has achieved notable improvements in maternal health outcomes and the survival rates of newborns. Using this opportunity, I would like to congratulate Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova for these achievements, which reflect Kazakhstan’s deep political commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of all Kazakhs, investing in healthcare services, better access to skilled birth attendants, and all-inclusive maternal and child health programmes.

Of course, there is always room for further improvement, and continued efforts are essential to ensure even better health outcomes for mothers and their babies, because even one preventable death is one too many.

Maternal and child health are critical priorities for WHO/Europe and will form a part of our next five-year strategy which we are currently co-creating with all 53 Member States of the WHO European Region, including Kazakhstan. We also hope to adopt a new Healthy Ageing strategy, and of course maternal and child health will be a crucial component of that too. In addition, we intend to develop a landmark regional child and adolescent health strategy to be adopted by Member States later this year.

Kazakhstan has been recognized as a leader in primary health care (PHC). What are the key factors behind this success?

Kazakhstan has made primary health care (PHC) a top priority, building on the foundations set by the Alma-Ata and Astana Declarations. The country has led the way in creating team-based care models, using digital health tools, and strengthening its healthcare workforce. By expanding PHC teams to include nurses, social workers, and psychologists, Kazakhstan has made healthcare more accessible and reduced the need for costly hospital treatments.

A great example of this success is the PHC Best Practices Centre in Esik, Almaty Region. Thanks to its Disease Management Programme, hospitalizations for conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and chronic heart failure have dropped significantly—by ten times! On a larger scale, Kazakhstan has improved access to essential health services while easing financial hardships for nearly 1.6 million people.

Kazakhstan’s partnership with the WHO European Centre for PHC has helped drive major healthcare improvements, gaining international recognition. Since launching the WHO PHC Demonstration Platform in 2022, the country has welcomed delegations from Central Asia, the Caucasus, and China, eager to learn from its experience. Other nations are looking to Kazakhstan as a model for shifting from a traditional medical approach to a more holistic, team-based system—one that prioritizes rural communities, considers social factors, and promotes healthcare reforms.

How is primary health care reform improving maternal and child health in Kazakhstan?

Kazakhstan’s primary health care (PHC) model has played a key role in reducing maternal and child mortality. In 2024, the country achieved a historic low in maternal mortality, with a 12% decrease, while infant and neonatal mortality each dropped by 8.3%. This success comes from strong, lasting relationships between families and healthcare providers.

Family doctors, community nurses, and home-visiting services work together to offer continuous, preventive care. Instead of focusing only on medical needs, this practical approach also considers the psychological and social aspects of family health.

Photo credit: kabar.kg

Community nurses make regular home visits, guiding mothers on breastfeeding, nutrition, and vaccinations while also monitoring mental health and other factors affecting maternal and child well-being. Thanks to this hands-on approach, more families can access essential healthcare, leading to fewer maternal and child deaths.

Social workers have also become part of PHC teams, ensuring vulnerable families receive both medical care and social support. By addressing a family’s overall well-being—not just their immediate medical needs—Kazakhstan has created a more effective and compassionate healthcare system that supports healthy child development.

WHO is about to sign a new Country Cooperation Strategy with Kazakhstan. Could you elaborate on this?

Every country is unique, and every health system has different opportunities and challenges. That’s why, together with Madam Minister Akmaral Alnazarova, I am here to sign the Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS) for Kazakhstan, 2026-2030. The CCS is crucial for the long-standing cooperation between WHO and Kazakhstan because it helps align WHO’s global health goals with Kazakhstan’s specific needs and priorities, ensures that we provide tailored support and use limited resources efficiently.

The CCS allows Kazakhstan’s successes in health to be amplified across the European Region by promoting the country’s innovations to the world, showcasing its advancements in everything from digital health, primary healthcare, and how it is investing in the health workforce. The CCS will help position Kazakhstan as a leader in sustainable and efficient healthcare solutions. Ultimately, Kazakhstan’s experiences can serve as a model for other nations seeking to address similar challenges.

