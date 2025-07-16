EN
    Kazakh President congratulates winners of international Olympiads

    17:12, 16 July 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended today a congratulatory message to the Kazakhstani schoolers, who emerged as exceptional champions at the 5th International STEM Olympiad in Barcelona, Spain, and the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai, the UAE, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the students' brilliant performance as a historic achievement for the country.

    This is a strong indication of dynamic development of the education field in Kazakhstan. The state will continue its efforts in creating favorable conditions for quality education and upbringing of the younger generation. We are proud of your accomplishments! Wish you future success!, wrote the Kazakh President.  

    As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Meruert Kamalidenova, who won the qualification stage of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, ongoing in Batumi, Georgia. 

