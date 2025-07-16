Kazakh President congratulates winners of international Olympiads

In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the students' brilliant performance as a historic achievement for the country.

This is a strong indication of dynamic development of the education field in Kazakhstan. The state will continue its efforts in creating favorable conditions for quality education and upbringing of the younger generation. We are proud of your accomplishments! Wish you future success!, wrote the Kazakh President.

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Meruert Kamalidenova, who won the qualification stage of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, ongoing in Batumi, Georgia.