    Astana school student wins two medals at 2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad

    09:27, 16 July 2025

    Kazakh team took 1st in the overall team ranking at the ISPhO-2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the municipal mayor’s office.

    Astana school student wins two medals at 2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad
    Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

    The prestigious educational event was held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, from June 30 through July 7, bringing together best school students from 21 countries.

    Daniel Tulebayev, 11th grade student of Astana-based NURORDA Lyceum claimed bronze medal at the main stage of the competition. He also took silver in the theoretical round.

    Astana school student wins two medals at 2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad
    Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

    The Kazakh team has earned a total of five medals at the event.

    Previously it was reported that Kazakh school students won four medals, including two gold medals, at the 2025 International Chemistry Olympiad.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
