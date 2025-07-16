Astana school student wins two medals at 2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad

The prestigious educational event was held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, from June 30 through July 7, bringing together best school students from 21 countries.

Daniel Tulebayev, 11th grade student of Astana-based NURORDA Lyceum claimed bronze medal at the main stage of the competition. He also took silver in the theoretical round.

Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

The Kazakh team has earned a total of five medals at the event.

Previously it was reported that Kazakh school students won four medals, including two gold medals, at the 2025 International Chemistry Olympiad.