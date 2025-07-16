Astana school student wins two medals at 2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad
09:27, 16 July 2025
Kazakh team took 1st in the overall team ranking at the ISPhO-2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the municipal mayor’s office.
The prestigious educational event was held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, from June 30 through July 7, bringing together best school students from 21 countries.
Daniel Tulebayev, 11th grade student of Astana-based NURORDA Lyceum claimed bronze medal at the main stage of the competition. He also took silver in the theoretical round.
The Kazakh team has earned a total of five medals at the event.
Previously it was reported that Kazakh school students won four medals, including two gold medals, at the 2025 International Chemistry Olympiad.