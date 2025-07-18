President signs order expanding functions of Financial Monitoring Agency

The Financial Monitoring Agency, a government agency directly subordinate and accountable to the Kazakh President, is in charge of financial monitoring and responding to legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism and spread of weapons of mass destruction as well as prevention, detection, and investigation of economic and financial crimes under its jurisdiction.

The changes set out rules for transfer of information, data and other documents from information systems to organizations, that are under the Agency’s authority; establish the procedure, stages and timing of unscheduled certification as well as the procedure and methods in psychological and sociological research.

Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law decentralizing powers between government levels.