Tennis: Bublik beats Shevchenko in derby at ATP 250 event in Switzerland
07:40, 18 July 2025
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik upset his countryman Alexander Shevchenko at the 2025 EFG Swiss Open Gstaad men's singles tennis tournament in Switzerland, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Alexander Bublik defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-3 in the 2025 EFG Swiss Open Gstaad second round match.
Bublik, No. 2 seed, is to face Argentinian Francisco Comesana for a place in the semi-finals.
