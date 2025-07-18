EN
    Tennis: Bublik beats Shevchenko in derby at ATP 250 event in Switzerland

    07:40, 18 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik upset his countryman Alexander Shevchenko at the 2025 EFG Swiss Open Gstaad men's singles tennis tournament in Switzerland, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Photo credit: KTF

    Alexander Bublik defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-3 in the 2025 EFG Swiss Open Gstaad second round match.

    Bublik, No. 2 seed, is to face Argentinian Francisco Comesana for a place in the semi-finals.

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan wins 13 medals at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. 

