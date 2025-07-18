Tennis: Bublik beats Shevchenko in derby at ATP 250 event in Switzerland

Alexander Bublik defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-3 in the 2025 EFG Swiss Open Gstaad second round match.

Bublik, No. 2 seed, is to face Argentinian Francisco Comesana for a place in the semi-finals.

