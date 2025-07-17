PM Bektenov orders to ensure tough control over rational water use

According to a report presented by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, there are 19.2 billion m³ of water in the country’s reservoirs. 98% of irrigation water is supplied to 1.2 million hectares of croplands in Zhetysu, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions.

During this year’s irrigation period, it is planned to supply 10.1 billion m³ of water in the mentioned regions, with 7 billion m³ already used as of 15 July. The irrigation season in the country’s southern regions continues amid precipitation deficit, the minister said.

He stated stable situation with agricultural water supply in Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

In Zhambyl region, vegetation period is ongoing on a scheduled basis. The water management situation in the Shu-Talas basin remains stable and under constant control. For the current irrigation season, from April to September 2025, the region is set to supply 625 million m³ of water from the Shu and Talas River basins . Since early July, a feeder pumping station has been operating on the Shu River, in the village of Kainar of Kordai district.

In Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions, the vegetation period commenced 20 days earlier than before. Due to low moisture content of surface soil, water consumption at the initial stage surged, in average, by 50%.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reported about the introduction of alternating and night irrigation system, active reuse of drainage water, installation of vertical drainage and pumping units, which enabled to save water resources and reduce anthropogenic load on the eco-system.

He also reported on the cases of unauthorized sowing of moisture-intensive crops in Turkestan region, as well as illegal water consumption in southern regions.

Olzhas Bektenov assigned the ministry of ensuring tough control over rational use of existing water resources and to prevent similar cases in the future.

The administration of Turkistan region was entrusted to take appropriate measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the population. Officials who allowed unauthorized sowing of moisture-intensive crops will be brought to disciplinary liability.

The meeting also discussed the issues of using groundwater resources to provide drinking water for the population of Atyrau and Mangistau regions.

Earlier it was reported that water-saving technologies are set to cover 1.3 mln ha of irrigated land in Kazakhstan.