EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    New electric train launched from Astana to Burabay

    10:20, 16 July 2025

    A new electric train has been launched from Astana to Burabay, Kazinform News Agency learned from Silk Way TV channel.

    New electric train launched from Astana to Burabay
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

    The journey to this scenic gem of Kazakhstan - one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations - now takes only 2.5 hours.

    The modern train meets international standards, offering advanced digital features and multi-tiered service options, such as Wi-Fi, screens, and access to onboard meals. 

    Passengers can enjoy high-comfort seating, air conditioning, spacious cabins for travelers with disabilities, automatic steps, and charging outlets.

    The new high-speed electric train is designed to boost domestic tourism and enhance the country’s transport infrastructure.

    "The electric train was manufactured by a domestic plant in the city of Petropavl and meets all international standards. It offers three classes of service. Operating five times a week, the train consists of six carriages with a total capacity of 374 seats. Ticket prices range from 3,000 to 6,000 tenge, depending on the class of service. Its schedule is coordinated with hotel check-in and check-out times to ensure maximum convenience for travelers," said Nursultan Ibrayev, PR Manager at the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company.

    Tourism Kazakhstan Akmola region Burabay Kazakhstan Railways
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All