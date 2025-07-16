New electric train launched from Astana to Burabay
A new electric train has been launched from Astana to Burabay, Kazinform News Agency learned from Silk Way TV channel.
The journey to this scenic gem of Kazakhstan - one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations - now takes only 2.5 hours.
The modern train meets international standards, offering advanced digital features and multi-tiered service options, such as Wi-Fi, screens, and access to onboard meals.
Passengers can enjoy high-comfort seating, air conditioning, spacious cabins for travelers with disabilities, automatic steps, and charging outlets.
The new high-speed electric train is designed to boost domestic tourism and enhance the country’s transport infrastructure.
"The electric train was manufactured by a domestic plant in the city of Petropavl and meets all international standards. It offers three classes of service. Operating five times a week, the train consists of six carriages with a total capacity of 374 seats. Ticket prices range from 3,000 to 6,000 tenge, depending on the class of service. Its schedule is coordinated with hotel check-in and check-out times to ensure maximum convenience for travelers," said Nursultan Ibrayev, PR Manager at the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company.