New electric train launched from Astana to Burabay

The journey to this scenic gem of Kazakhstan - one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations - now takes only 2.5 hours.

The modern train meets international standards, offering advanced digital features and multi-tiered service options, such as Wi-Fi, screens, and access to onboard meals.

Passengers can enjoy high-comfort seating, air conditioning, spacious cabins for travelers with disabilities, automatic steps, and charging outlets.

The new high-speed electric train is designed to boost domestic tourism and enhance the country’s transport infrastructure.