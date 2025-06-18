Kazakh project wins silver at Cannes Lions for domestic violence campaign

The initiative was launched in April and is centered around a neon sign displaying the name Saltanat, installed in Almaty, which flashes every time a new case of domestic violence is recorded. The same alert is simultaneously shown on more than 100 digital screens across the country.

“We were awarded in the Real-Time Contextual Content category of Digital Craft. For the Citix and GForce Gray team, this is a special moment: a story born in Kazakhstan has received a response on the most influential creative scene in the world. Let the light of Saltanat never flicker,” the creators of the project shared in a social media post.

The project is named in memory of Saltanat Nukenova, who was killed by her husband, former government minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev. Last May, he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for her murder.

To note, the Real-Time Contextual Content category recognizes campaigns that create live, relevant content in response to current events or societal challenges.