Entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan to master e-commerce via TikTok
A training program is being launched to help small and medium-sized businesses learn how to sell through social media and online marketplaces, as part of broader support measures, Kazinform News Agency quotes Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Raimbek Batalov as saying.
“You’ve likely seen how Chinese businesses promote their products — showcasing them, highlighting their functionality and usefulness. We’re now offering a training program that teaches the same skills. It’s in high demand among small and medium-sized enterprises and is being implemented in partnership with TikTok. We teach entrepreneurs how to enter and work effectively on marketplaces,” he noted during the II Central Asia–China Summit.
As reported earlier, the Kazakh capital is set to host today the II Central Asia–China Summit.