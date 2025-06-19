Russia seeks to expand energy cooperation with Kazakhstan

During the meeting, Askar Dzhaldinov, Deputy Director at the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President, addressed Russian President Putin a question: What, in your opinion, our countries can do in order to stimulate further development of economic ties, especially at a time of global challenges?

Speaking about the energy sector, Putin highlighted that “it has always been one of the pillars of bilateral cooperation”.

As you aware, we are now thinking of expanding our supplies of natural gas. It’s well-known that during the Soviet Union, the gas infrastructure was built in such a way that resources were partly supplied from Russia to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan was lacking its own infrastructure back during the Soviet times, and was lacking pipeline systems. And, traditionally, supplies were from Russia as part of one single country. Now, we are engaged in discussions with the Kazakh President on expanding this cooperation. We’re thinking of reaching third-countries’ markets together, setting up logistics for supplying Kazakhstani oil. The bulk of Kazakhstani oil exports goes through Russia, including via the Caspian International Consortium as well as other infrastructure. But, we’re aware of the fact that Kazakhstan is now interested in diversifying these routes. And we stand ready to help Kazakhstan in that regard, said Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Putin also highlighted the joint projects on space, including the Baikonur Cosmodrome, development of satellite constellations and joint research.