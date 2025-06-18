“Dimash is a star in Portugal”: Lara Aleixo shares love for Kazakh culture on Portugal Day
Portuguese singer Lara Aleixo visited Kazakhstan for the third time to perform at the Day of Portugal celebration in Astana. In an interview with Kazinform News Agency, she shared her admiration for the country, its people, and Kazakh culture.
Is this your first time in Kazakhstan, and how do you like it?
- It's not my first time here in Kazakhstan; it's my third time in Kazakhstan. I went to Voice of Nursultan in 2019, to Voice of Turan in 2021, and now again to perform in Astana for the Day of Portugal. It's a beautiful, beautiful country. I love Kazakhstan; I have a beautiful connection with this country. Everything is amazing - the people, the food, everything.
You just sang our anthem in Kazakh. Was it hard for you to learn how to sing it and pronounce the words?
- Yes, a little bit. I'm not lying; it's a little bit difficult to learn the Kazakh language. It's different from Portuguese or English, but I put so much heart into learning the Kazakh language, and I learned to sing in the Kazakh language because of Dimash Qudaibergen. He is a very famous singer all around the world. I fell in love with his voice, and that's why I started singing in Kazakh with Dimash songs, and now I keep going to sing, and every time I come here, it gets better and better.
We know that you're a big Dimash fan, and one of your dreams is actually singing with him or creating a song together. What do you imagine these songs sounding like, looking like?
- Yes, it is a dream for me to sing with Dimash; make him do it, and I imagine singing Umytylmas kún because that was my first Kazakh song, the first song I learned in the Kazakh language. Every time I imagine myself singing with Dimash, it's Umytylmas kún that I imagine.
Is Dimash very popular in your home country?
- Very, very, very popular. You can't imagine. Dimash is like a star in Portugal, in France, in Spain, and all over Europe. He's very, very famous. All Portuguese want him to come to Portugal.
If you could bring him something Portuguese into his art, into his music, what exactly would it be?
- If I can bring something Portuguese to Dimash, the instruments for him to play. Guitarra Portuguesa is a Portuguese guitar that we play in Fado, a popular type of Portuguese song.
What are your plans for your stay in Kazakhstan?
- To visit a little more, especially Turkistan, because I will be there more days, and I want to visit and explore a little bit and meet people.
