“Dimash is a star in Portugal”: Lara Aleixo shares love for Kazakh culture on Portugal Day

Is this your first time in Kazakhstan, and how do you like it?

- It's not my first time here in Kazakhstan; it's my third time in Kazakhstan. I went to Voice of Nursultan in 2019, to Voice of Turan in 2021, and now again to perform in Astana for the Day of Portugal. It's a beautiful, beautiful country. I love Kazakhstan; I have a beautiful connection with this country. Everything is amazing - the people, the food, everything.

You just sang our anthem in Kazakh. Was it hard for you to learn how to sing it and pronounce the words?

- Yes, a little bit. I'm not lying; it's a little bit difficult to learn the Kazakh language. It's different from Portuguese or English, but I put so much heart into learning the Kazakh language, and I learned to sing in the Kazakh language because of Dimash Qudaibergen. He is a very famous singer all around the world. I fell in love with his voice, and that's why I started singing in Kazakh with Dimash songs, and now I keep going to sing, and every time I come here, it gets better and better.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Kazinform

We know that you're a big Dimash fan, and one of your dreams is actually singing with him or creating a song together. What do you imagine these songs sounding like, looking like?

- Yes, it is a dream for me to sing with Dimash; make him do it, and I imagine singing Umytylmas kún because that was my first Kazakh song, the first song I learned in the Kazakh language. Every time I imagine myself singing with Dimash, it's Umytylmas kún that I imagine.

Is Dimash very popular in your home country?

- Very, very, very popular. You can't imagine. Dimash is like a star in Portugal, in France, in Spain, and all over Europe. He's very, very famous. All Portuguese want him to come to Portugal.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Kazinform

If you could bring him something Portuguese into his art, into his music, what exactly would it be?

- If I can bring something Portuguese to Dimash, the instruments for him to play. Guitarra Portuguesa is a Portuguese guitar that we play in Fado, a popular type of Portuguese song.

What are your plans for your stay in Kazakhstan?

- To visit a little more, especially Turkistan, because I will be there more days, and I want to visit and explore a little bit and meet people.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Kazinform

Earlier, it was reported that Dimash Qudaibergen has performed at the Central Asia – China Summit events.