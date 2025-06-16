Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi Jinping hold talks in Astana

During the talks, President Tokayev said that China is a good neighbor, close friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, highlighting Xi Jinping’s personal support for Kazakh-Chinese interaction, which, according to him, is evolving at an unprecedented pace in the spirit of comprehensive and eternal strategic partnership.

The Kazakh leader noted “Both nations’ relations have been built on friendship and cooperation, without any conflicts and obstacles”.

Our nations have always shared mutual understanding and good-neighborhood. China has never done harm to the Kazakh people, said Tokayev.

The Head of State stated that the bilateral ties have reached the new “golden age,” significantly contributing to sustainable socio-economic development and well-being of both countries’ peoples.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also pointed out that Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping’s visit is symbolic, saying that it coincided with the latter’s birthday, as well as wished him strong health, well-being and new achievements in the state activity.

Noting that Xi Jinping is known as a great statesman, wise leader with a huge international reputation in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev said that his name is connected with the progressive development of China.

The Head of State expressed confidence that under Xi Jinping’s strong and authoritative leadership, China will achieve new heights in its socio-economic modernization as well as further boost the well-being of its people.

We’re genuinely excited about your grandiose success in building socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new historic era, said Tokayev.

As reported earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warmly welcomed Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping to the Akorda Presidential Palace, as the latter arrived in Astana earlier today.