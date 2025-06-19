Tokayev urges pharmaceutical industry development in Kazakhstan

During the visit, the Head of State was briefed about the mission of Heart Center Foundation to develop cardiac surgery and transplantation in Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev was informed that the construction of a plant manufacturing the innovative device ALEM had begun in May this year. The unique development by the engineers and doctors at the UMC Heart center aims to solve of the main challenges facing modern transplantation, which is to extend a preservation time for donated organs.

IHT Central Asia now produces coronary stents and balloons, used in interventional cardiology, as part of technology transfer from Span’s Iberhospitex S.A.

The pharmaceutical complex Eira Med has been actively promoting import replacement and transfer of medical technologies from the EU and the U.S.

In addition, the Kazakh President was introduced to the achievements of the scientific and technical enterprise Kazecotech. During the past three years, the company has produced up to 250 prosthetics, meeting the world standards, as well as provided 500 people with individual wheelchairs Ottobock.

Following the exhibition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of developing the domestic pharmaceutical industry and the manufacturing of medical devices.

As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has familiarized himself with the activity of MFA International, a respirator and gas mask manufacturing plant.