Giant kimeshek installed in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region enters Guinness Book of Records
A four-meter-high installation honoring the sacred headgear of Kazakh women, kimeshek, appeared in Pavlodar, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Giant kimeshek, the traditional headgear of married women with children in Kazakhstan, broke the mega record in the country’s fashion industry.
Kimsehek symbolizes a special status in the family and society.
Its author is a well-known designer Gulyaim Akkumbayev. She was inspired by local folklore and traditions.
The event was organized by Qazaq analary-dasturge zhol society with the support of the city akimat.
The representatives of the Global Book of World Records/GbR officially registered the huge headgear as a record and included it in the Guinness World Records.
Nearly 200 women wearing kimeshek took part in the event to honor and celebrate the national headwear.
The installation is 3 meters 80 cm high; its front is 2 meters 35 cm. Kimeshek is decorated with silver, metal coins and 2,025 beads, including pearls and other precious gems.