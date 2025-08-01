Kazakhstan launches Center for Combating Disinformation

The newly established center is set to play a key role in safeguarding citizens’ right to access accurate and reliable information.

The Center’s main objectives include:

Identifying and refuting false or misleading information;

Providing citizens with objective and verified data on important public issues;

Promoting a culture of responsible information consumption.





In today’s era of information overload, the ability to separate fact from deliberate distortion is more important than ever. The new Center is designed to be a trusted resource, helping the public navigate an increasingly complex information landscape.

The Center will work in close collaboration with government agencies, experts, journalists, and the wider public.

Its establishment marks a strategic step toward fostering a resilient communication environment built on facts, accountability, and public trust.

The Center will regularly release overviews of fake news, cases of media manipulation, and expert commentary on high-profile information topics. Its launch is supported by the introduction of official social media platforms designed to deliver clear, engaging explanations of complex information dynamics.

In its first publication, the Center analyzes recent disinformation trends that have emerged in the national information space.

