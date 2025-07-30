Anadolu Ajansi – new media partner of Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex

The document signing ceremony took place in presence of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during the official visit of the Head of State to Ankara.

Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva and President and CEO of Anadolu Ajansı Serdar Karagöz signed the document.

The agreement is aimed at deepening information exchange between Kazakhstan and Türkiye and provides for extended cooperation between Kazinform International News Agency and Anadolu Ajansı.

The sides agreed to cooperate in key areas such as exchange of news content in the Kazakh, Turkish, Russian and English languages with the right to modify and publish on their own platforms, development of professional ties, organization of traineeships and training programs for journalists.

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is one of the major media companies in Kazakhstan uniting the oldest international news agency Kazinform, Jibek Joly, Silk Way TV and Silk Way Cinema TV channels, and the Documentary Film Center.

Anadolu Ajansı is the international news agency of Türkiye, broadcasting news in more than 13 languages, including English, Arabic, Russian, Spanish, French, etc. It has a correspondent offices in more than 100 countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, China, the U.S., Germany, Qatar, and Iran.

In 2025, Anadolu Ajanci, like Kazinform News Agency, celebrates its 105th anniversary.