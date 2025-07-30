Kazakh men’s epee team wins its first-ever world championships bronze

In the men’s épée team competition, Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Elmir Alimzhanov, and Kirill Prokhodov faced off against their rivals from France scoring 45:31.

This is a landmark victory for Kazakhstan, which has claimed its first-ever world championships medal in the men’s épée team event.

In 2023, Ruslan Kurbanov hauled the country's historic bronze medal in the men's individual competition.