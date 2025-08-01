EN
    Jennifer Lopez arrives in Kazakhstan

    07:09, 1 August 2025

    The global superstar Jennifer Lopez has arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan, at 02.00 a.m., Kazinform News Agency reports.

    J Lopez arrives in Astana
    Screenshot from video

    Jennifer Lopez is expected to perform today, August 1, at the Astana Arena as part of her Up All Night tour. 

    J Lopez lands in Astana
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    The tour kicked off on July 1 and will run until August 3. She is expected to visit 17 cities around the world, including Antalya, Istanbul, Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, Bucharest, Abu Dhabi, and others.

    Earlier, her team landed in Astana.

    Sharon Youngblood shares her impressions about Astana in social media.

    Preparations are underway for the long-awaited event in Astana. 

