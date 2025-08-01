EN
    UN Secretary-General to visit Kazakhstan

    10:15, 1 August 2025

    Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres will visit Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on August 3, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Guterres will hold talks and visit the United Nations Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

    It was reported, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was set to visit Kyrgyzstan in early July.

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan UN Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
