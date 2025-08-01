President Tokayev congratulates transport workers on professional holiday

Addressing the ceremony, the President highlighted strategic importance of transport sector for the country, “as it is an important indicator of economic growth and always remains in special focus”.

He said that Kazakhstan stands as one of the key transit hubs of Eurasia, possessing enormous potential in transport sector.

“Huge work is underway to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which ensures the delivery of goods between China, Central Asia and Europe. A transport-logistics center was opened last year in Xi’an jointly with China under One Belt, One Road global initiative. This step will undoubtedly contribute to the increase in the volume of international cargo transportation,” said the Head of State.

The President reminded of the opening of logistics centers and warehouses and intensification of construction of railway lines.

He expressed confidence that such large-scale measures will enable to boost foreign trade and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

“Transport industry must be advanced, modern and competitive. Therefore, in the near future, it is planned to significantly increase the length of the country's railway network. Repair works will continue on 11,000 kilometers of lines, and 5,000 kilometers of tracks will be built and modernized. A large-scale project "The Trans-Kazakhstan Railway Corridor" was launched. At my directive, Moiynty-Kyzylzhar railroad line with a total length of 323 kilometers is being built. The reconstruction of Darbaza-Maktaaral and Ayagoz-Bakhty sections is underway,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC JSC Talgat Aldybergenov reported to the President on the national company’s operational results in the first half of 2025.