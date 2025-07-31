China to build Kazakhstan’s third NPP

The locations for NPPs are being studied in-depth as of now.

He made public at today’s Government briefing, CNNC will build Kazakhstan’s second and third nuclear power plants.

Sklyar said the Atomic Energy Agency and Electric Nuclear Power Plants LLP are currently working through their location sites since a permanent water supply source is necessary near the station.

He noted the locations for new NPPs will be announced this year.

As written before, Rosatom to lead an international consortium for NPP construction in Kazakhstan.