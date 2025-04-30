EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    North Kazakhstan ensemble of deaf dancers triumphs in China's Tianjin

    10:57, 30 April 2025

    North Kazakhstan’s ensemble of deaf dancers SENSITIVE has triumphed at the Lace of Tianjin 2025 II International Festival of Culture and Arts in China, winning three highest awards, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Culture and Information.

    North Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    The ensemble, also known as the Theater of Deaf Dancers, was recognized the best in three nominations: Stylized Folk Dance, Contemporary Dance, and Original Genre.

    North Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    The event gathered more than 700 contestants from China, Czech Republic, Mongolia, Bulgaria, Russia and other countries.

    North Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    The Theater of Deaf Dancers SENSITIVE was founded18 years ago by Olga Rostovschikov, when she was employed by the Regional Specialized (Correctional) Boarding School for Hearing Impaired Children. Since then the dancers of the ensemble have repeatedly become winners of various international contests, while competing against healthy participants.

    North Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    In 2024, the team became a resident of the Qyzylzhar Creative Hub, thus contributing to the creation of favorable conditions for people with special needs in creative industries.

    North Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    In August 2022, the ensemble won the Grand Prix of the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in the U.S.

    Creative industries Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Society Petropavl Social support Culture
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All