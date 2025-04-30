North Kazakhstan ensemble of deaf dancers triumphs in China's Tianjin
North Kazakhstan’s ensemble of deaf dancers SENSITIVE has triumphed at the Lace of Tianjin 2025 II International Festival of Culture and Arts in China, winning three highest awards, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Culture and Information.
The ensemble, also known as the Theater of Deaf Dancers, was recognized the best in three nominations: Stylized Folk Dance, Contemporary Dance, and Original Genre.
The event gathered more than 700 contestants from China, Czech Republic, Mongolia, Bulgaria, Russia and other countries.
The Theater of Deaf Dancers SENSITIVE was founded18 years ago by Olga Rostovschikov, when she was employed by the Regional Specialized (Correctional) Boarding School for Hearing Impaired Children. Since then the dancers of the ensemble have repeatedly become winners of various international contests, while competing against healthy participants.
In 2024, the team became a resident of the Qyzylzhar Creative Hub, thus contributing to the creation of favorable conditions for people with special needs in creative industries.
In August 2022, the ensemble won the Grand Prix of the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in the U.S.