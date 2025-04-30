North Kazakhstan ensemble of deaf dancers triumphs in China's Tianjin

The ensemble, also known as the Theater of Deaf Dancers, was recognized the best in three nominations: Stylized Folk Dance, Contemporary Dance, and Original Genre.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The event gathered more than 700 contestants from China, Czech Republic, Mongolia, Bulgaria, Russia and other countries.

The Theater of Deaf Dancers SENSITIVE was founded18 years ago by Olga Rostovschikov, when she was employed by the Regional Specialized (Correctional) Boarding School for Hearing Impaired Children. Since then the dancers of the ensemble have repeatedly become winners of various international contests, while competing against healthy participants.

In 2024, the team became a resident of the Qyzylzhar Creative Hub, thus contributing to the creation of favorable conditions for people with special needs in creative industries.

In August 2022, the ensemble won the Grand Prix of the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in the U.S.