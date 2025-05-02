Kazakhstan attends BRICS FMs meeting

The Kazakh delegation at the expanded meeting was headed by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin. In his speech, he emphasized that in the context of growing geopolitical tensions and economic instability, collective decisions and solidarity of the countries of the Global South are becoming especially important.

Kazakhstan’s commitment to sustainable development goals, the relevance of the climate agenda and regional cooperation in Central Asia in the field of water resources management, digital transformation and energy were emphasized. The Kazakh diplomat particularly noted the holding of the Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan under the auspices of the UN in 2026, and expressed gratitude for the support of the initiative to create the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan. Kazakhstan confirmed its desire to expand economic ties with the BRICS countries and implement joint projects.

As part of his participation in the BRICS CFM, First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin held bilateral meetings with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Carlos Sergio Sobral Duarte, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Lukashevich and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Seyed Abdel Rasoul Mohajer.

In order to strengthen bilateral cooperation, a round table was also organized during the visit with the participation of representatives of the Brazilian business community and Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan. In addition, meetings were held with the management of the SEBRI analytical center and the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

Today, BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. Since January 1, 2025, Kazakhstan has had the status of a BRICS partner country along with Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

As written before, Brazil will host BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro in July.