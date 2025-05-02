EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Roe deer caught on trail camera at Kazakhstan’s Charyn National Park

    07:38, 2 May 2025

    Roe deer were spotted at the Charyn State National Nature Park, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

    Roe deer caught on a trail camera at Kazakhstan’s Charyn National Park
    Screenshot from video

    Roe deer wandering around quite freely were captured by trail cameras installed at the park.

    To note, roe deer serve as an indicator of the health of the environment and biological balance.

    It is worth reminding, brown bears were seen at Kolsay Lakes National Park.

    Animals Almaty region Environment Ecology Nature Nature reserves
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All