Roe deer caught on trail camera at Kazakhstan’s Charyn National Park
07:38, 2 May 2025
Roe deer were spotted at the Charyn State National Nature Park, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.
Roe deer wandering around quite freely were captured by trail cameras installed at the park.
To note, roe deer serve as an indicator of the health of the environment and biological balance.
