Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Club Taekwondo Championships

Team Kazakhstan clinched five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze on the Day 1 of the tournament.

Kazakhstan’s Mariya Sevostyanova (57 kg) secured a gold medal. Beibarys Kablan (+87 kg) hauled a silver medal, while Altair Omirbekov (74 kg), Batyrkhan Toleugali (-80 kg), and Nodira Akhmedova (49 kg) pocketed bronze medals in their respective categories.

The championship brought together 219 athletes from 14 countries.

As reported earlier, Kazakh taekwondo athletes have bagged two medals at the WT President's Cup-Asian region international tournament in China.