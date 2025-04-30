EN
    Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Club Taekwondo Championships

    07:10, 30 April 2025

    Kazakhstan's taekwondo athletes got off to a good start at the 13th Asian Club Taekwondo Championships, which kicked off in Wuxi, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani taekwondo athlete grabs gold at 13th Asian Club Taekwondo Championships
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Team Kazakhstan clinched five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze on the Day 1 of the tournament.

    Kazakhstan’s Mariya Sevostyanova (57 kg) secured a gold medal. Beibarys Kablan (+87 kg) hauled a silver medal, while Altair Omirbekov (74 kg), Batyrkhan Toleugali (-80 kg), and Nodira Akhmedova (49 kg) pocketed bronze medals in their respective categories.

    The championship brought together 219 athletes from 14 countries.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh taekwondo athletes have bagged two medals at the WT President's Cup-Asian region international tournament in China.

