    Kazakh weightlifter wins Youth World Championships title

    14:25, 2 May 2025

    Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit won a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.

    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: t.me/olympickz

    Yerseit lifted 117-145-262 to win the youth title, followed by Ramazan Efe Yilmaz from Turkiye with 108-153-261. Abubakar Tsakaev from Russia rounded out the top three making 113-139-252.

    Notably, Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches the doubles semis of the ITF W100 tournament in Germany.

    Sport Weightlifting Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
