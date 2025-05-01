Kazakhstan sweeps 6 medals at the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad
The 42nd Balkan Mathematical Olympiad was held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, bringing together students from 22 countries, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.
Kazakhstani pupils added three silver and three bronze medals to the country’s tally.
Amir Sakhipov, Margulan Sharel and Eldar Ussenov won silver medals, while Damir Nurlanov, Amirlan Amanzholov and Berdibek Orynbassar grabbed bronze medals.
The coaches of the national team are Assylbek Isakhov and Mukhtar Kabak.
Last year, Kazakhstani pupils were also among the top 3 best mathematicians at the Olympiad.
