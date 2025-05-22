Kazakhstan to launch 9 renewable energy plants in 2025

The heads of state bodies, energy sector companies and experts attended the meeting.

According to the Energy Ministry, the country has 154 renewable energy sources (RES) with a capacity of over 3 MW, including solar, wind, hydro and biogas power stations. They generated 7.6 billion kWh in 2024. Nine more RES plants with a capacity of over 450 MWh will be launched in 2025.

Those present reported on the current state and prospects for the development of RES, including solar, wind, hydro and biogas power resources. Utmost attention was paid to attracting strategic international investors for the development of large-scale projects.

It is projected to commission 93 RES projects countrywide up to 2.3 GW in total by 2030. Besides, no less than 8.4 GW of renewable energy resources will be put on stream by 2035 under the energy development action plan.

Following the sitting, the Prime Minister instructed to boost the support of RES projects. He also stressed the need to employ a scientific approach to introduce and implement projects.