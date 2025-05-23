World-renowned Kazakh eagle huntress to popularize national art in Turkistan

Aisholpan gained global popularity following release of documentary film "Berkutchi" (The Eagle Huntress) by British-born director Otto Bell, which was screened in 30 countries.

Photo credit: Video screenshot

In New York, the young eagle huntress received Asia’s Brave Girl award.

“Since childhood I have seen and admired the golden eagle. My brother was an eagle hunter. When he was drafted to the army, he left the eagle to me. I have been involved in this art since I was eight. I have visited 32 countries where the film was screened. And when I arrived in Kazakhstan, the feelings were special. I was very happy and at the same time worried, and I cried. Because I saw my homeland and at least a little quenched my longing for it,” Aisholpan says.

The renowned berkutchi moved to her historic motherland in 2024. She graduated from a Kazakh university with a bachelor’s degree in Kazakh language and Literature.

Photo credit: Video screenshot

Her mentor Bayan Kerimbekova says that Aisholpan's uniqueness is in her pure soul.

“I think she lives in a harmony with nature. Nature never lies. Aisholpan differs from other girls in that she is like nature – pure and transparent,” she says.

The young berkutchi confesses that she has long dreamed of creating values closely linked to national identity. For this reason she chose Turkistan. Today she is working on opening a museum of berkutchi in the local ethnic village to popularize the art of eagle hunting. The visitors will also be able to try on traditional clothing, to ride a horse or a camel, and to take photos with tazy or eagle.

Earlier it was reported that New York photographer Karolina Wojtasik's shots of falconry in Kazakhstan won international award.