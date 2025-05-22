Kazakhstan triumphs at ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, secures 22 gold medals

10 out of 11 boxers pocketed gold medals in the men's finals, while Nursultan Kystaubai won bronze.

Photo credit: Sports development directorate

As earlier reported, the Kazakh female boxing team set a historic record at the now-running ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, grabbing gold in 12 weight categories.

Kazakhstan tops the podium, followed by Tajikistan with two and Kyrgyzstan with one gold medal.