    Kazakhstan triumphs at ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, secures 22 gold medals

    20:13, 22 May 2025

    Kazakhstani boxers grabbed 22 gold medals at the ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Sports development directorate

    10 out of 11 boxers pocketed gold medals in the men's finals, while Nursultan Kystaubai won bronze.

    Photo credit: Sports development directorate
    Photo credit: Sports development directorate

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh female boxing team set a historic record at the now-running ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, grabbing gold in 12 weight categories.

    Kazakhstan tops the podium, followed by Tajikistan with two and Kyrgyzstan with one gold medal.

