14yo Edgar Mamedov becomes youngest Grandmaster in Kazakhstan
18:15, 19 May 2025
Edgar Mamedov, a young chess player from Aktau, became the youngest chess Grandmaster (GM) in Kazakhstan, breaking the country’s record at the age of 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He earned the eight points required to surpass a FIDE rating of 2,500 points at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 — A.
Edgar Mamedov is the country’s first chess player to be a Grandmaster at 14 and the first in the history of Mangistau region, Debut chess school director Anvar Shaikhymov said.
Notably, six young Kazakh сhess players claim World Youth Rapid Chess titles.