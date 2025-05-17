Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Discover Kazakhstan: Top 5 unique hidden spots revealed

Kazinform highlights five lesser-known yet spectacular destinations in Kazakhstan, including Korgalzhyn Nature Park, Tarbagatai Mountains, Mangistau region, Akmeshit Cave, Turgen Gorge and waterfalls in Almaty.

2. US Treasury allows oil services for CPC and Tengizchevroil projects

The US Department of the Treasury has authorized specific oil services related to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and Tengizchevroil.

3. Beyond the shadows: How women in Kazakhstan are overcoming STEM barriers

This article follows the journey of women in STEM in Kazakhstan — from their first steps, to confronting obstacles and challenging stereotypes.

4. Kazakhstan starts implementing 2nd phase of North Aral Sea conservation project

The area of the water surface of the North Aral Sea will expand to 3,913 square kilometers, and the volume of water will reach 34 cubic kilometers. Experts say it will take from 4 to 5 years to replenish the sea with water.

5. Kazakh-Chinese universities open joint school of science and technology in China

The Eurasian School of Science and Technology, a joint institute of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University and the Nanning Normal University, has obtained accreditation from the Ministry of Education of China and has been included in the state plan of students admission.

6. Ecotourists surge by 40% for past 3 years in Kazakhstan

The number of ecotourists in 2022 was 2 million. In 2024, it jumped by 40% to nearly 2.8 million people, while in 2023 their number reached 2.4 million. The national parks, such as the Ile-Alatau, Altyn-Emel, Sharyn, and Kolsay Lakes, became the most popular ecotourism destinations in Kazakhstan.

7. Kazakhstan’s Golden Visa in global comparison

In this article, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent explores how Golden Visa initiatives have become popular among investors seeking better business opportunities and an improved quality of life, with Kazakhstan now joining this trend.

8. World’s largest rocket mock-up installed in Baikonur

Baikonur Cosmodrome has installed the world’s largest full-size rocket mock-up as part of a new open-air museum.

9. Kazakhstani wins bronze at Asian Women’s Chess Championships 2025 in UAE

10-year-old Kazakhstani Xeniya Balabayeva finished third at the Asian Individual Women’s Chess Championships 2025 that took place on May 7-15 2025 in in Al Ain.

10. Kazakhstan grabs 2 medals at Asian Weightlifting Championships 2025

Pyotr Khrebtov won bronze in the men’s 73 kg finals, while Artyom Antropov took home silver in the men’s 102 kg.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.