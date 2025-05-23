Tokayev meets with Executive Director of Green Climate Fund Mafalda Duarte

During the meeting, focused on cooperation prospects between Kazakhstan and the Green Climate Fund, Kazakh leader Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan attaches particular attention to the environmental protection, especially by conserving and increasing forested areas as well as through rational use of natural resources.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakhstan is set to host the Regional Climate Summit next year, which will serve as a platform to find collective solutions to pressing issues, including climate change adaptation, food and water security.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Mafalda Duarte voiced her support for Kazakhstan’s efforts to address climate issues. In particular, she commended the country’s national climate change adaptation action plan developed jointly with the Green Climate Fund and UNDP, which incorporates a comprehensive disaster management system as well as an early warning system.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of taking care of nature and promoting environmental culture among the society.

