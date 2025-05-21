Nurgissa Tlendiyev’s 100th anniversary celebrated in Beijing with grand concert

The Otyrar Sazy Academic Folklore and Ethnographic Orchestra presented the renowned and timeless compositions by Nurgissa Tlendiyev to the residents and guests of Beijing.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The concert began with ‘Ata Tolgauy’ (Father’s Song) composition. The orchestra was conducted by Dinzukhra Tlendiyeva, the composer’s daughter.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The festive concert was held at one of the famous venues in the centre of Beijing. A large number of spectators gathered here to enjoy live music and the sound of Kazakh folk instruments.

The audience enjoyed the Kazakh composer’s popular songs like ‘Alatau’ (Alatau mountain), ‘Qustar Qaitkanda’ (About birds migrating in autumn), ‘Zhuregim menin’ (My Heart), ‘Kua Bol’ (Be a Witness), ‘Sarzhailau’ (Sarzhailau) as well as timeless compositions ‘Aqqu’ (Swan) ‘Alkissa’ (Story), ‘Makhambet’ (Makhambet Otemisuly was a Kazakh poet, composer and political figure) and others.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The 100th anniversary of the famous composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev will be commemorated this year at the level of UNESCO and TURKSOY.

Earlier it was reported that the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) declared 2025 the year of remembrance of Kazakh composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev.