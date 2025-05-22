National Bank to start regulating cryptocurrency in Kazakhstan

“In line with the President’s directive, the National Bank jointly with interested government agencies has developed a package of legislative amendments shaping a legal framework for digital asset turnover,” Sholpankulov said at a briefing.

The amendments include two blocks:

The first block is aimed at the launch of digital financial assets with the determination of legal status.

The second block is the introduction of regulation of the circulation of unsecured cryptocurrencies through licensing of crypto exchange service providers.

“The National Bank is also introducing the Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox which will enable the market participants to test various innovative services and technologies,” Sholpankulov added.

