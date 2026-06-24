We strive to build knowledge-based economy - President of Kazakhstan

As the President emphasized in his speech at the Kazakhstan-EU roundtable meeting, in the Global Financial Centers Index the AIFC ranks first in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region. More than 5,800 companies from over 90 countries are registered here, including nearly 250 from the EU. Through the AIFC, European firms have already injected $307 million in foreign direct investment in the form of equity financing.

The Head of State called on European financial and innovation institutions to continue cooperation with the AIFC in promoting sustainable finance and fintech technologies.

Speaking about the development of human capital, the President of Kazakhstan stressed that the EU is already a leading partner in science and education.

“40 international academic and research centers are already operating across the country, including Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, Universite de Lorraine, and Marche Polytechnic University. Kazakhstan also actively cooperates with the EU through Erasmus+, Horizon Europe, and other programs. We strive to build a knowledge-based economy. To achieve this goal, we have applied for associated membership in the next Horizon Europe framework program. Kazakhstan is not only building an economy - we are strengthening our role as a regional educational hub that trains highly qualified specialists for Central Asia and beyond,” he explained.

As it was reported, on Monday, June 22, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Brussels on an official visit.

The Head of State met with citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Belgium.

Ahead of talks with EU leaders, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with European Council President António Costa.

On Tuesday, the Head of State had a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Wever.

During the talks with EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen at the Europa building in Brussels, President Tokayev emphasized that relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union have reached their highest level in the history of bilateral cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev placed special emphasis on strengthening transport and logistics ties.

The President of the European Council noted that Kazakhstan's geographical location, unique history and culture make the country a bridge between Europe and Asia.

Following the talks in Brussels, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, European Council President António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen adopted a joint statement.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also addressed the "Kazakhstan-EU" roundtable meeting in Brussels held with the participation of the representatives of business community of EU member states. He announced that during his current official visit to Brussels, commercial agreements worth more than $12 billion are will be signed.

The President also stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to serve as a reliable partner for Europe in the field of critical minerals.