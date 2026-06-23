Head of State meets Belgian PM Bart De Wever

The Head of State highlighted Belgium as one of Kazakhstan's key partners in the European Union.

He noted that the dynamics of economic cooperation demonstrate strong potential for further growth. Belgium ranks among the top ten investors in Kazakhstan's economy with a total investment volume of $15 billion over the past two decades.

Mutual trade also continues to expand, exceeding $580 million last year.

“More than 110 companies with Belgian capital are operating in Kazakhstan, reflecting our shared commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation. Many well-known Belgian firms are expanding their presence in our country,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Brussels on an official visit. The Head of State met with citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Belgium. Ahead of talks with EU leadership, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with European Council President António Costa.