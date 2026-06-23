Kazakhstan-EU trade surpassed $45 billion in 2025

In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that relations between Kazakhstan and the EU have acquired a truly strategic character.

“Today, the European Union is our largest trade and investment partner, accounting for almost half of all foreign direct investment attracted to Kazakhstan. In 2025 only, bilateral trade exceeded $45 billion. This success has received international recognition. According to the latest UNCTAD World Investment Report, Kazakhstan ranks first in Central Asia for attracting foreign direct investment and remains a leader in the post-Soviet space and among developing landlocked countries. Around 4,000 European companies operate successfully in Kazakhstan. Many of them, including Airbus, Polpharma Group, Air Liquide Group, Škoda Group, and Alstom, have been reliable partners for decades. We also welcome a new generation of European investors, among them Roca Group, Inditex, Maersk, Dewulf, and Damen Shipyards Group,” the President said.

On Monday, June 22, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Brussels on an official visit.

The Head of State met with citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Belgium.

Ahead of talks with EU leadership, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with European Council President António Costa.

On Tuesday, the Head of State had a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Wever.

During the talks with EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen at the Europa building in Brussels, President Tokayev emphasized that relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union have reached their highest level in the history of bilateral cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev placed special emphasis on strengthening transport and logistics ties.

The President of the European Council noted that Kazakhstan's geographical location, unique history and culture make the country a bridge between Europe and Asia.

Following the talks in Brussels, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, European Council President António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen adopted a joint statement.