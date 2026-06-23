Kazakhstan, EU reach a new level of cooperation: What was on agenda of Brussels talks

According to him, the key priorities for developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU outlined in the article - strengthening resilience, expanding connectivity, and creating new opportunities for citizens - comply with Brussels' approach to the overall agenda of relations.

The President of the European Council noted that Kazakhstan's geographical location, unique history and culture make the country a bridge between Europe and Asia.

António Costa noted that Kazakhstan is a key link in ensuring transport connectivity. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, he said, is one of the successful examples of cooperation in this area.

He emphasized that in the new reality, digital technologies had become crucial. For this reason, according to him, investment in education, scientific research, and innovation is of exceptional importance.

"In today's multipolar world, we need to develop relations both bilaterally and at the interregional level. We are sincerely committed to continuing cooperation with the countries of Central Asia," said António Costa.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated the doubling of mutual trade over the past ten years since the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement spoke for itself.

She added that there were still opportunities to unlock additional potential in various sectors, expressing interest in diversifying trade ties, including in agriculture. She noted that it was also necessary to address the remaining barriers in trade relations to give new impetus to mutual trade and investment.

Finally, she mentioned that work was actively underway on agreements concerning visa facilitation and readmission and that negotiations on these issues were nearly complete.

Earlier, during the talks, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked EU for support of Kazakhstan's political modernization program.