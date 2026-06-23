President thanks EU for support of Kazakhstan's political modernization program

The Head of State pointed to the prospects of integration of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) with the EU's Global Gateway initiative, and noted European partners' support for several major transport and infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan.

The President also highlighted broad opportunities for cooperation in the field of critical raw materials. He expressed the country's expectation of European investment in the processing industry, transfer of technologies, and joint production projects.

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's interest in further collaboration with the EU in energy, including nuclear power, digital transformation, agriculture, water security, and climate agenda.

Another important field of cooperation, he stressed, is the humanitarian sphere, encompassing education, science, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

"Kazakhstan highly values the growing cooperation within Erasmus+, Horizon Europe, and other educational and research programs. We will continue to support partnerships between our universities and European institutions. Kazakhstan also hopes to obtain associated country status under the Horizon Europe program," the Head of State said.

Tokayev welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on draft agreements regarding visa facilitation and readmission.

He also thanked the EU for its consistent support of Kazakhstan's political modernization program, as well as for its readiness to share experience and best practices in governance, innovation, and sustainable economic development.

In addition, the President underscored the important role of the Central Asia - European Union dialogue platform, which had turned into an effective mechanism for strengthening interregional partnership.

Earlier, during the talks, President Tokayev emphasized that relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union have reached their highest level in the history of bilateral cooperation.