Kazakhstan, EU adopt joint statement

Joint Statement "Strengthening the Strategic Partnership between the European Union and Kazakhstan"

Brussels, June 23, 2026

H.E. Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, paid an official visit to Brussels on 23 June 2026 and met with H.E. Mr. António Costa, President of the European Council and H.E. Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The leaders welcomed President Tokayev's visit as a strong signal of the growing strategic partnership between the European Union and Kazakhstan at a time of increasing geopolitical importance for connectivity, energy security and resilient supply chains. They reaffirmed their ambition to deepen cooperation under the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), that marked 10 years in 2025.

The Presidents highlighted the European Union's role as Kazakhstan's leading trade and investment partner and agreed to further reinforce the investment climate and strengthen cooperation in strategic sectors, including those under the EU's Global Gateway strategy for Central Asia, notably critical raw materials, energy, transport, digitalisation and emerging technologies.

They underlined the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and welcomed enhanced cooperation under the EU's Global Gateway strategy. The leaders welcomed the signing of the Horizontal Aviation Agreement and the successful conclusion of discussions at negotiators' level on the Visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreements, which will strengthen connectivity and people-to-people ties between Kazakhstan and the EU.

The Presidents reaffirmed the importance of cooperation on critical raw materials and committed to advancing the Roadmap for the implementation of the EU-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership on Sustainable Raw Materials, Batteries and Renewable Hydrogen value chains. They also emphasised reliable energy cooperation, recognising Kazakhstan's role as an important oil and uranium supplier to Europe and the potential for stronger cooperation in renewable and civil nuclear energy. They welcomed the ongoing constructive dialogue on sanctions.

The leaders welcomed strengthened cooperation with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), including the signature of an EIB agreement supporting transport connectivity (EUR 150 million), and an EBRD Memorandum of Understanding for the development of an internationally accredited national chemical-analytical laboratory in Kazakhstan.

These initiatives will be implemented in partnership with the EU, in a Team Europe approach. The opening of an EIB office in Astana was further encouraged, as foreseen in the 2025 EU-Central Asia Summit Declaration.

The Presidents welcomed the signing of a certificate agreement between Air Astana and Airbus covering up to 50 A320neo/A321neo aircraft, worth EUR 7.145 billion, as a tangible example of the deepening EU-Kazakhstan cooperation in aviation, innovation, connectivity, and private sector investment.

The Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to climate action and the green energy transition while maintaining close dialogue to support competitiveness and economic cooperation. They also welcomed expanding cooperation in education, research and innovation, including through Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe.

The European Union recognised Kazakhstan's ongoing political reform agenda and acknowledged the adoption of a new Constitution through a nationwide referendum in March 2026. The leaders welcomed continued dialogue on human rights, the rule of law and anti-corruption, including cooperation with the Venice Commission, as well as practical cooperation through TAIEX and Twinning programmes.

The Presidents reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, security and stability, and to the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the peaceful settlement of disputes. They stressed the importance of effective multilateralism, with the United Nations at its core, and reiterated support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts. The leaders also underlined the importance of strengthening the global disarmament and non-proliferation regime, including support for nuclear-weapon-free zones. The European Union took note of Kazakhstan's initiative to establish an International Water Organization within the United Nations system to address global water challenges.

The Presidents welcomed the upgrade of EU–Central Asia relations to a strategic partnership and highlighted the outcomes of the Regional Ecological Summit held in Astana in April 2026. They emphasised the importance of stronger regional cooperation in Central Asia to advance shared prosperity, resilience, sustainable development and stability.